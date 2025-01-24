India witnessed unparalleled growth under Modi, to be vishwa guru by 2047: VP Dhankhar

Samastipur (Bihar), Jan 24 (PTI) Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday lavished praise on the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, asserting that the country has witnessed "unparalleled" growth in the last decade, causing people's aspirations to soar.

Dhankhar made the observations at Samastipur district in Bihar, the birthplace of former chief minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Karpoori Thakur, where a function was organised on the 101st birth anniversary of the late socialist leader.

"The growth witnessed by the country in the last 10 years is unparalleled. We are already the fifth largest economy and in five years from now, we will occupy the third spot... viksit Bharat is not a pipedream. It will be realised by 2047, when we celebrate the centenary of Independence. Bharat shall become the vishwa guru", said Dhankhar.

He lauded Modi for "zealously (junoon ke saath)" bringing in schemes that improved the quality of life of the common people by providing them with gas connections, electricity and toilets.

"The people have now tasted development. Their aspirations are reaching the skies", said Dhankhar, even as he urged the youth "do not constrict yourselves by thinking in terms of government jobs. The government's policies of today are meant to tap your unlimited potential. Make full use of the opportunities".

The VP also took a veiled dig at the governments preceding Modi's rise to power in 2014 for failure to give the likes of Karpoori Thakur and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh their due.

"I recall the excitement in Rajya Sabha when the announcement of Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur and Chaudhary Charan Singh was made. A thought sprung in my mind -- the honour came 36 years after Thakur's death. Why did it not happen earlier? There is now definitely a shift. Our heroes (Adarsh) are being pulled out of obscurity and being given what is their due".

The Vice-President was speaking in the presence of a host of dignitaries, including Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nityanand Rai and Ram Nath Thakur, who is Karpoori Thakur's son.

Although Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a staunch follower of Karpoori Thakur, was conspicuous by his absence at the function, Dhankhar made it a point to utter a few words of praise for the JD(U) supremo.

"Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is present on this stage, are shining examples of those who have devoted their lives to the ideals espoused by Karpoori Thakur", said the Vice President.

In his nearly 30 minutes long speech, Dhankhar also spoke at length about the tenure of Thakur as chief minister, after the Janata Party formed the government in Bihar in the late 1970s, describing the socialist leader as a "statesman" who worked for "social justice".

He made specific mention of Thakur's efforts to universalise education by making it free till Class 10 and his pitch for equality by throwing open for Class IV employees the elevator at the secretariat in Patna, to which only officials had access earlier.

"Karpoori Thakur was the messiah of social justice. He always believed in equality, fraternity, and justice for all. He used his influence to help the poor and downtrodden," Dhankhar said.

The late leader was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna by the Union government last year.

"Karpoori Thakur was a true statesman… an exception and a man of the people. He is credited with developing the idea of social justice in the country. The government’s decision to award him the Bharat Ratna is a testament to his enduring efforts as a champion for the marginalised and a stalwart of equality and empowerment," the vice-president said.

He added that Thakur’s efforts were pivotal in setting the stage for reservations for the socially marginalised and downtrodden. PTI PKD NAC MNB