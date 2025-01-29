India witnessing cultural renaissance after long time: J&K LG

Jammu, Dec 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called on youngsters, writers and thinkers on Thursday to lead the country to new heights like visionary craftsmen, saying India is witnessing a cultural renaissance after a long time.

The LG also said the oldest living language is Sanskrit, which has a complete knowledge system.

"After a long time, the country is witnessing a cultural renaissance. Youngsters, writers and thinkers must lead this nation to new heights like visionary craftsmen," Sinha said while addressing the Shri Kailakh Sanskrit Ratna Award-2025 ceremony organised by the Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust in Jammu.

He said the young generation is the true inheritor of the eternal traditions, customs and spiritual heritage of India.

"Youngsters should be equipped with the skills of the modern world and should also act as protectors of the ancient culture. They should have the passion for research like a scientist and also the fragrance and wisdom of divinity like Adi Shankaracharya," Sinha said.

"The voluminous work of great writers, thinkers, scientists and mathematicians, and the greatest treasures of seers could be utilised for intellectual and technological advancement," he said.

Sinha put forth five resolutions for enlightened citizens and called for a collective effort toward a more conscious, harmonious and developed future.

"First, we must organise ourselves and guide the society towards a balanced future and integrate material and spiritual life for self-discipline, simplicity and spiritual development alongside new inventions and innovations. The second resolution focuses on fostering social harmony and building a generation empowered by peace, respect and compassion," he said.

The LG said people must embrace the philosophy of world peace and harmony rooted in India's ancient traditions. "It should be our common goal to completely eliminate all forms of discrimination and promote a friendly perspective toward every individual. We must also convey the philosophy of welfare and harmonious human development to youngsters to reduce divisions and conflict," he said.

Asserting that education is the foundation of a balanced and fulfilling life, Sinha said, "Our third resolution is to transform our education system to create personalities who are a blend of both a saint and a scientist. Fourth, the present generation must build a new future by establishing harmony with nature." The LG further said the fifth resolution is that people must unite and firmly confront the elements trying to create divisions within the society and the enlightened members of the society must lead this campaign.

He said every Indian must feel proud to be the inheritor of a rich and glorious civilisation and move forward on the path of nation-building.

"While building a united and developed India, we must ensure that our great country stands firmly on the strong pillars of the ideals, moral values and character of our great leaders," the LG said. PTI AB RC