India witnessing cultural renaissance, says PM Modi as he unveils Lord Ram statue in Goa

Panaji, Nov 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India is witnessing a "cultural renaissance", and the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, and expansion of the Mahakal Mahalok in Ujjain reflect the "awakening" of the nation.

The prime minister was addressing a gathering after unveiling a 77-foot-tall bronze statue of Lord Ram as part of Shree Samsthan Gokarn Jeevottam Mutt's 550th year celebrations at Partagali, in Cancona, South Goa. It is the tallest statue of Ram in the world, as per the Goa government.

"The restoration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, grand redevelopment of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, and expansion of the Mahakal Mahalok in Ujjain, all these reflect the awakening of our nation, which is advancing its spiritual heritage with renewed strength," Modi said.

This renaissance will inspire future generations to stay connected to their roots, he said.

Referring to Goa's history, Modi said there were times when Goa's temples and local traditions had to face destruction.

"It was the time when the language and cultural identity came under pressure. But these circumstances could not weaken the spirit, instead, they contributed to determination," he said.

"This is the uniqueness of Goa. Its culture has preserved its core essence through every change and has also revived itself with time," the prime minister added.

Lauding the Mutt, Modi said over the past 550 years, this institution has endured “countless cyclones” of time.

“Eras changed, periods changed, many transformations occurred in the country and society, but amidst changing eras and challenges, the Mutt did not lose its direction; rather, it emerged as a centre that provides direction to people, and this is its greatest identity,” he said.

The path to "Viksit Bharat" (developed India) passes through unity, the prime minister said, adding, "When society comes together, when every region and every section stands united, only then a nation makes great strides." The mission of the Shri Samsthan Gokarn Jeevottam Mutt is to connect people's hearts and build a bridge between tradition and modernity, the PM said.

"Therefore, in the journey of developed India, the Mutt plays a key and central role," he added.

Modi also asked people to make nine resolutions, namely, conservation of water, tree plantation, cleanliness, acceptance of `swadeshi' (use of indigenous products), `Desh Darshan' (travelling around India), natural farming, healthy lifestyle, yoga and sports, and helping the needy.

The PM also inaugurated a theme park based on Ramayana on this occasion, and said the new additions will become permanent centres of meditation, inspiration and devotion for the coming generations.

“Being in the company of sadhus and saints is a spiritual experience,” said Modi, who also visited the temple on the mutt premises.

Goa governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Shrimad Vidhyadheesh Teerth Swami of the Mutt were present at the event. The Ram statue, made by renowned sculptor Ram Sutar whose past projects include the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, is the tallest Ram statue in the world, claimed Goa PWD minister Digambar Kamat.

Shree Samsthan Gokarn Jeevottam Mutt is among India’s oldest monastic institutions, known for its spiritual, cultural and social contributions, and holds a prominent place in the Saraswat community. PTI RPS VT KRK