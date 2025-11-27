India witnessing pioneering initiatives in science under PM Modi's leadership: VK Singh

Aizawl, Nov 27 (PTI) Mizoram Governor VK Singh on Thursday said India is witnessing pioneering initiatives in science and technology under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Addressing the curtain-raiser event for the 11th India International Science Festival (IISF) to be held in Chandigarh from December 6 to 9, Singh urged students to devote greater attention to science, to think innovatively, and to generate fresh ideas that serve the nation.

The programme was held at the Meteorological Centre in Aizawl.

Singh described the IISF as a crucial platform for accelerating scientific progress and harnessing expertise more effectively towards realising the vision of self-reliant and developed India.

He also spoke about India's achievements in developing satellites and the ability to place them in desired orbits.

He said that the 'Chandrayaan' mission and the development of vaccines have strengthened India's global scientific standing.

Aizawl Meteorological Centre's Director Sudheer Kumar Dwivedi said weather forecasts are now issued in Mizo in addition to English and Hindi, and updates are regularly provided on the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Singh also visited various facilities of the meteorological centre and the Mizoram Science Centre. PTI CORR SOM