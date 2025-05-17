India won’t allow 'third force' interference in dealing with Pakistan: Chouhan

Guwahati, May 17 (PTI) Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday asserted that India will not permit any "third force to interfere" in its dealings with Pakistan, which was "brought to its knees" within three days post-Pahalgam terror attack.

He said India has always advocated for peace, but remains fully prepared to act decisively when provoked.

"We don’t interfere with others, but if someone tries to create trouble for us, we don’t spare them," he said while speaking at a PMAY-G Grihapravesh ceremony here.

He maintained that after the Pahalgam attack, India decided not to harm Pakistani people or its army in counter-action, and targeted terror camps there in a swift action.

"Pakistan sent its drones and missiles with the confidence that these will strike our land. But our armed forces destroyed these with precision as if these were mere toys. Our children in border areas are now playing with these pieces. In three days, Pakistan came down on its knees," Chouhan said.

"India doesn’t want war, but we won’t spare terrorism. We take our own decision. No third force can interfere," he asserted.

The Union minister maintained that talks with Pakistan can be on only two issues – terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which belongs to India.

"We want peace, but whenever needed, we will show our strength. I salute our armed forces and the leaders who devised the strategies for it," Chouhan added. PTI SSG SSG MNB