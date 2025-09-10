India won't become like superpowers of today, it will be guided by seva, global welfare: Bhagwat

Nagpur, Sep 10 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday noted India's ethos is rooted in seva or selfless service and this sentiment will be its guiding principle in serving the world neutrally instead of becoming like superpowers of today.

He rued that despite advancements in science, other spheres of knowledge, and human beings having it all, fights are still going on in the world.

Bhagwat said India will show a new path to the world and while the world will call it 'guru' (teacher), the country will call them 'friend'.

He was addressing a gathering at an Art of Living-organised event, 'Somnath Jyotirlinga Maha Rudra Pooja', in Nagpur.

In further remarks, the RSS leader insisted human life runs on the basis of a deep sense of belonging (apna pan) and the world today is yearning for this relationship.

"Because, the flow in which the world ran in last 2,000 years that flow was based on incomplete things. Hence, they think that everyone is different and everyone has their own interests and those who are powerful will achieve their interests and those who are weak will die. This is the rule of the world, that is what they think," he said.

"We see that despite advancements in science and human knowledge, fights are still going on and humans are dissatisfied despite having it all. And the world is stumbling now after seeing all this and they are not finding a way out. Where is the way? The way is with Lord Shiva and Bharat," the RSS chief told the gathering.

Bhagwat observed that the country's ancient sages and ancestors built a knowledge-based society and the world can experience calmness and stability just looking at Bharat.

"We are made for world's welfare (vishva kalyan) and we should all become like Lord Shiva who is a symbol of knowledge and seva," he stated.

Bhagwat maintained that the message given by Bharat's ancestors was do welfare of the world.

"We have to do kalyan of the entire world as the world is not different...we ourselves are the vishava. We won't be doing any favour to anyone. We will show a new path to the world the world will call us 'guru', but we will call the world our 'friend'. We will not become a superpower like the superpowers of today. What will we do in the world? We will systematically serve the entire world neutrally (nirpekshta)," he observed.

Bhagwat referred to a video apparently featuring former US President Barack Obama and added that while he is not sure if the clip was genuine or AI-generated, the comments made in the video must be carefully reflected upon.

The RSS chief noted "Obama said Bharat is going to become the No. 1 country in the world and because of this everyone is worried".

"America is worried, Russia is worried, China is worried and their worry is not due to fear, but because India will be the leader (sirmaur) and they will have to learn how to get along with India," he said, quoting from the video.

"This has happened because people of India have their own strength. The people of India are talented and capable. They are working towards making their country strong. But more than that, they have a sense of belongingness towards everyone," Bhagwat highlighted.

"That is why other countries think India will become the leader and they will have to follow India and the world order created by her. So, they are worried about adjusting with India," he stated.

In such a situation, Bhagwat explained, India has a very big responsibility towards the world.

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, addressing the gathering, said the RSS is the pride of the nation and its work is an inspiration for all. PTI CLS RSY