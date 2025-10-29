India wraps up presence at Tajikistan's Ayni airbase

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) India has wrapped up its operation at a strategic air base in Tajikistan's Ayni following the lapse of a bilateral agreement, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The agreement between the Indian and Tajik governments for the development and joint operation of the airbase ended about four years ago, they said.

India was involved in development of the Soviet-era airbase including strengthening its runway fuel depots and an air traffic control facility.

Though India pulled out its personnel and military equipment from the airbase near Tajik capital city Dushanbe in 2022, the reason for wrapping up its presence has emerged recently.

India's military presence at the Ayni base was seen as part of its efforts to expand its strategic influence in central Asia.

Initially, New Delhi decided to have a presence at the airbase to support the erstwhile Northern Alliance in Afghanistan.

The Indian military had even temporarily deployed Su-30MKI fighter jets as well as military choppers at Ayni around 10 years ago.

In 2021, India used Ayni airbase to rescue its nationals and officials from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country, the people cited above said.