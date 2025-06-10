India yet to appoint full-time executive director at IMF; need for country to maintain closest vigil: Cong

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday flagged that India is yet to appoint a full-time executive director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), stressing that this highly-technical assignment assumes greater significance in view of the ongoing relationship that the IMF shares with Pakistan and the need for India to maintain closest vigil.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, said it has been over 35 days but India is yet to appoint a full-time executive director at the IMF.

"This is a highly-technical assignment which requires a high degree of professional expertise. It assumes greater significance in view of the ongoing relationship that the IMF has with Pakistan and the need for India to maintain the closest vigil," Ramesh said in a post on X.

In an unexpected move, the government last month terminated the services of K V Subramanian as the executive director at the IMF, six months ahead of his three-year tenure.

The move came days before the IMF executive board was to consider financial aid for debt-ridden Pakistan, which it later approved.

Subramanian was appointed as the executive director (India) at the IMF with effect from November 1, 2022, for a period of three years. Prior to this, he served as the chief economic adviser to the government.

The executive board of the IMF comprises 25 directors (executive directors or EDs) elected by the member countries or groups of countries.

India is in a four-country constituency along with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

The Congress had claimed that the government suddenly terminated Subramanian's position as India's executive director at the IMF due to "impropriety", and raised questions of "wastage of public money" over the Union Bank of India allegedly placing an order for two lakh copies of his book.