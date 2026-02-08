Indian achievers honoured at Lokmat One World Summit in Cairo

Nagpur, Feb 8 (PTI) Distinguished personalities from the fields of industry, arts and social service were conferred with the 'Lokmat Global Icon' awards at the recently held 'Lokmat One World Summit' in Cairo.

The 'Lokmat One World Summit & Awards,' a ceremony celebrating Indian excellence, was held in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday, a release by Lokmat Media group stated.

It said that the event, organised in collaboration with the Nyati Group, took place against the backdrop of the Pyramids, the Nile River and ancient civilisations, adding a new dimension to the historic friendship between India and Egypt.

Distinguished personalities who have made a significant mark globally in the fields of social service, industry, arts, culture and public life were conferred with the 'Lokmat Global Icon' awards.

Lokmat Media Group and former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Vijay Darda stated that at a time when there is bloodshed at many places in the name of religion, it is essential to work for humanity, and Lokmat Media Group is committed to this cause.

Govind Goyal (executive director, Kalika Steel Alloys Private Limited) and Saurabh Athawale (director, KCyber Experts Private Limited) were among the awardees. PTI CLS ARU