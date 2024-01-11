Indian Air Force holds drills ahead of aerial display in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday conducted preparatory drills in south Mumbai ahead of its three-day aerial display in the metropolis beginning from Friday.

Advertisment

Residents of south Mumbai areas like Girgaum got a glimpse of what is in the store during the next three days with jets conducting breathtaking aerobatic manoeuvres in the skies.

The main exercise from January 12 to 14, to be held between 12 pm and 1 pm, is part of an outreach programme aimed at creating awareness and fostering a deeper connection between the IAF and the local community, a defence official said.

The one-hour long aerial display on each day can be viewed from the iconic Marine Drive, a 3km long sea-facing road that curves along the Arabian Sea coast.

Advertisment

The display and demonstrations by IAF personnel and aircraft will showcase the skills, capabilities and professionalism of the force, a defence release said.

The air show will comprise aerobatic displays by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team (SKAT) and the 'Sarang' Helicopter display team, it said.

The event would also feature a diverse range of aerial activities, including a flypast and low-level aerobatic display by the Su-30 MKI, freefall and parachute displays by the 'Akashganga' team and C-130 aircraft, said the release. PTI PR RSY