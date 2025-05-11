Indian Air Force signals ongoing operations in Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday issued a significant update on Sunday morning regarding Operation Sindoor, a targeted military campaign launched in response to the devastating Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, 2025, which claimed 26 lives.

In a statement released via its official X handle, the IAF confirmed that its assigned tasks under the operation have been executed with "precision and professionalism," but emphasised a critical point: “Operations are still ongoing.”

Operation Sindoor, initiated following intelligence linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam attack, involved focused missile strikes on nine terrorist facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), as disclosed during a joint press briefing by the Indian Army, IAF, and the Ministry of External Affairs.

The operation, which lasted 25 minutes, was described as a direct response to deliver justice for the victims of the faith-based massacre that shocked the nation last month.

The IAF’s latest statement underscores that while initial objectives have been met, the mission is far from over, signaling a sustained effort to neutralise remaining threats.

The IAF’s post on X highlighted that the operations were conducted in a "deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives."

The IAF also urged the public to refrain from speculation and the dissemination of unverified information.

The IAF’s statement comes at a time of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Just a day prior, on May 10, 2025, Pakistan violated a newly agreed ceasefire by launching drone attacks and artillery shelling in multiple sectors, including Srinagar, Akhnoor, Rajouri, and RS Pura.

The violations, which included a drone being shot down in Baramulla and multiple blasts in Srinagar, prompted a swift response from the Border Security Force (BSF) and a red alert in the region.

The Pahalgam attack, which triggered Operation Sindoor, has significantly strained India-Pakistan relations. Investigations by Indian authorities, as stated by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during the May 7 briefing, exposed Pakistan’s links to the terrorists responsible for the attack.