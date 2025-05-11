National International

Indian Air Force signals ongoing operations in Operation Sindoor

Shailesh Khanduri
Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday issued a significant update on Sunday morning regarding Operation Sindoor, a targeted military campaign launched in response to the devastating Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, 2025, which claimed 26 lives. 

In a statement released via its official X handle, the IAF confirmed that its assigned tasks under the operation have been executed with "precision and professionalism," but emphasised a critical point: “Operations are still ongoing.” 

Operation Sindoor, initiated following intelligence linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam attack, involved focused missile strikes on nine terrorist facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), as disclosed during a joint press briefing by the Indian Army, IAF, and the Ministry of External Affairs. 

The operation, which lasted 25 minutes, was described as a direct response to deliver justice for the victims of the faith-based massacre that shocked the nation last month. 

The IAF’s latest statement underscores that while initial objectives have been met, the mission is far from over, signaling a sustained effort to neutralise remaining threats.

The IAF’s post on X highlighted that the operations were conducted in a "deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives." 

The IAF also urged the public to refrain from speculation and the dissemination of unverified information.

The IAF’s statement comes at a time of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Just a day prior, on May 10, 2025, Pakistan violated a newly agreed ceasefire by launching drone attacks and artillery shelling in multiple sectors, including Srinagar, Akhnoor, Rajouri, and RS Pura. 

The violations, which included a drone being shot down in Baramulla and multiple blasts in Srinagar, prompted a swift response from the Border Security Force (BSF) and a red alert in the region.

The Pahalgam attack, which triggered Operation Sindoor, has significantly strained India-Pakistan relations. Investigations by Indian authorities, as stated by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during the May 7 briefing, exposed Pakistan’s links to the terrorists responsible for the attack.

