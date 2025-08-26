Indian Air Force was 'on song' that night: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Op Sindoor

Mhow (MP), Aug 26 (PTI) The Indian Air Force was "on song" and it could have continued its strikes on Pakistan, but it didn't as the desired objective was already achieved, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said on Tuesday, delving into Operation Sindoor.

In a fireside chat at the Army War College, the Chief of Air Staff also said the operation was a reflection of "conflict termination" against the backdrop of many wars across the globe continuing for a longer period.

"That night, we were on a song. We could have continued to strike, but that was not our aim. Our objective was already achieved," he said, referring to his force's strikes on Pakistan on the intervening night of May 9 and 10.

The Chief of Air Staff also referred to comments, largely on social media, that the Indian military should have continued its strikes against Pakistan.

"It is very easy to say that. But why should you prolong a war which can be stopped after having achieved your objective. I think that is what is required," he said.

Air Chief Marshal Singh also said that the myth in India that the use of air power would escalate any conflict situation was busted following Operation Sindoor.

"We can't shy away from the fact that air power today has to be used offensively. It has to be used to get to a decision point," he said.

"And whether it is a war of today or tomorrow, the relevance of air power will continue to grow. We need to look at leveraging technology to improve in our air and space domain," he said.

Air Chief Marshal Singh said technology played a key role in India's successful conduct of Operation Sindoor.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

After the strikes at the terror infrastructure, India informed Pakistan that it does not want to escalate the situation and the strikes were aimed at terrorist bases.

But as Pakistan launched a military retaliation, India responded to it very strongly.

India's retaliation on the intervening night of May 9 and 10 forced Pakistan to call for an end to the hostilities. PTI MPB RT