Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran, Sarang teams perform aerial display in Jaipur

Jaipur, Feb 22 (PTI) A large crowd gathered at the iconic Jal Mahal promenade here on Sunday to witness a spectacular aerial display by the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and Sarang Helicopter Display Team.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also attended the event.

Praising the courage and technical excellence of the Air Force, Sharma said the event was a matter of pride for Jaipur.

"After the grand Army Day parade, this programme once again proves that Jaipur is fully prepared to host national events of such scale. Such events inspire youth to join the armed forces and strengthen the bond between citizens and the military," the chief minister said.

Referring to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister said the prestige of the armed forces was rising and cited operations such as the Balakot air strike as examples of the Air Force's valour and preparedness.

He said the Air Force not only guards the nation's borders but also emerges as a ray of hope during natural disasters and health emergencies.

The Surya Kiran team performed manoeuvres including inverted runs, barrel rolls, bomb bursts and formations resembling a DNA structure and a heart in the sky, while the Sarang team showcased formations such as arrowhead, dolphin leap, cross-over break and diamond patterns. The pilots greeted spectators with "Khama Ghani" and "Ram-Ram Sa" from the cockpit, drawing loud applause.

Governor Bagde described the air show as historic and inspirational, saying it strengthened citizens' respect for the armed forces that work tirelessly to safeguard the nation's borders. He said the performance filled people with enthusiasm and a renewed sense of commitment towards "Maa Bharati".

Recalling the Army Day parade held in Jaipur earlier this year, the governor said it was the first time such a major military event was organised outside a traditional cantonment area in Rajasthan, showcasing the country's growing self-reliance in defence.

He also referred to the Indian Air Force's strategic excellence during recent operations, stating that the armed forces have consistently demonstrated superiority not only in defending the nation but also in combating terrorism.

Bagde lauded the pilots, officers and administrative authorities for the successful conduct of the event, saying the precision, coordination and discipline displayed in the sky reflected the armed forces' motto of excellence and dedication to the nation. Senior civil and military officials were present at the event.