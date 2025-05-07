Indian airlines cancel flights; some airports shut amid airspace restrictions

New Delhi: Indian airlines cancelled scores of flights and a few airports in north India, including Srinagar, have been shut for operations in the wake of the armed forces carrying out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan.

Officials said around 160 domestic flights of IndiGo have been cancelled.

One official said at the Delhi airport, at least 20 flights of various airlines have been cancelled.

Air India said that in view of the prevailing situation, Air India has cancelled all its flights to and from the following stations -- Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot -- till 12 noon.

"Two international flights en route to Amritsar are being diverted to Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen disruption," the airline said in a post on X.

According to SpiceJet, due to the ongoing situation, airports in parts of northern India, including Dharamshala (DHM), Leh (IXL), Jammu (IXJ), Srinagar (SXR), and Amritsar (ATQ), are closed until further notice.

In a post on X, it said, "Departures, arrivals, and consequential flights may be impacted. "

IndiGo said that in the wake of the prevailing situation, flights to/from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner and Jodhpur stand cancelled for the day.

"We are anticipating changes in flight schedules across our network and sincerely advise all customers to stay updated on their flight status before heading to the airport," the airline said in a post on X.

Air India Express, in a post on X, said that in keeping with prevailing restrictions, multiple flights on our network are impacted, including cancellation of flights to and from Amritsar, Jammu, Srinagar and Hindon, till mid-day.

"Due to the prevailing situation in the region, Srinagar airport has been closed for civil operations. As a result, our flights to and from Srinagar have been cancelled," Akasa Air said in a post on X.

At least 20 flights from Delhi to various domestic destinations have been cancelled, an official said.

"Kindly note, due to changing airspace conditions some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport," DIAL said in a post on X.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.

Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Jaish-e-Mohamad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke Meanwhile, Qatar Airways, in a post on X, said it has temporarily suspended flights to Pakistan due to Pakistani airspace closure.