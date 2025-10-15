Indian apparel designs in global limelight: Minister

Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) Indian designs are becoming among the most 'exciting' ones on the world stage due to the fusion of traditional craftsmanship and modern sensibilities, MoS for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita said on Wednesday.

Addressing students of the National Institute of Fashion Technology during a convocation ceremony, the minister said the focus is now shifting towards sustainability, circularity, ethical fashion, and slow design, which is being led by the young generation.

"This is a renewed pride in rediscovering this textile heritage. From natural dyeing and hand weaving to recycling and zero-waste tailoring. The fusion of traditional skills with global sensibilities is making Indian design one of the most exciting in the world today," the minister added.

He said the students are the torchbearers of India's creative economy, who shape trends, build brands, and redefine what made in India means to the world.

"I have visited 31 countries of the global south and their textile clusters, textile handloom clusters, man-made fiber, like weaving factories, apparel factories, even fashion design institutes. But I really take pride in saying that in handloom and innovative designs and blending innovative designs with our heritage, India is the leader," said the minister.

He pointed out that almost all developed nations have shifted from handloom and handicraft to mechanised or machine-oriented services, right from spinning to weaving to apparel manufacturing.

"India is the only country where 10 million people are directly related to handloom and handicraft", he added.

Margherita also inaugurated the new Academic Buildings I, II, III, and the Multi-Purpose Hall at the Kharghar campus of the NIFT in Navi Mumbai.

These new facilities offer curated classrooms, cutting-edge laboratories, a multipurpose venue, and a sophisticated auditorium that seats five hundred. Spanning 8,352.12 square metres, the enhanced academic complex provides an inspiring environment for students and faculty, encouraging creativity and scholastic achievement. PTI SM NSK