Operation Sindoor: Nine terrorist sites targeted in precision strike, says India

New Delhi: India on Wednesday said it has launched military strikes on Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir targeting terrorist infrastructure in retaliation against the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.

The Indian Army said nine sites were targeted in the strike under 'Operation Sindoor'.

"A little while ago, the Indian Armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the Army said in a statement early Wednesday.

It said the actions by the Indian Armed forces have been "focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature".

"No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," the Indian Army said.

India's actions came two weeks after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack triggered widespread outrage in India and abroad.

"These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered," the Army said in the statement.

"We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable," it said.

In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass, Prime Minister Modi on April 29 gave the armed forces "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of the response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Modi also emphasised the national resolve to deal a "crushing blow to terrorism".