Indian armed forces fully prepared to respond to Pakistani misadventure: Women military officials

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The Indian armed forces destroyed nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in a nearly 25-minute operation based on credible intelligence and finding out their role in perpetrating cross-border terror activities, military officials said on Wednesday.

The strike was conducted from 1:05 am to 1:30 am under 'Operation Sindoor' and it was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Col Sofiya Qureshi told a press conference.

"India has demonstrated considerable restraint in its response. However, Indian armed forces are fully prepared to respond to Pakistani misadventure, if any, to escalate the situation," said Singh, an accomplished helicopter pilot.

The women officers, providing an overview of the 'Operation Sindoor', said the strikes on the terror camps were undertaken through precision capability, using weapons with careful selection of warheads that ensured no collateral damage.

"The point of impact in each of the target was a specific building or a group of buildings," said Singh.

While Wing Commander Singh spoke in English, Col Qureshi provided the details in Hindi.

"All the targets were neutralised with clinical efficiency and the results reiterate the professionalism of the Indian Armed forces in planning and execution of operations," said the Wing Commander.

"No military establishments were targeted. There have been ne reports of collateral damage so far," she said, adding nine terrorist camps were "targeted and successfully destroyed".

Over the last three decades Pakistan has systematically built terror infrastructure, Wing Commander Singh said.

"It is a complex web of recruitment and indoctrination centres, training areas for initial and refresher courses and launch pads with handlers. These camps are located both in Pakistan as well as Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

She said the selection of the targets was based on credible intelligence inputs and the role of these facilities in perpetrating terror activities.

"The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian installations and loss of civilian lives," Wing Commander Singh said.

Details of the camps provided by the two officers: Tha In Pakistan-Occupied-Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) (1) Sawai Nala Camp, Muzaffarabad -- It is located in POJK, 30 km from the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar Sector, and was a key LeT training facility. The attack on civilians and security forces in Sonmarg on October 20, 2024, Gulmarg on October 24, 2024 and Pahalgam attack on April 22 were carried out by the terror module which had its "germination" at Sawai Nala.

(2) Syedna Belal Camp, Muzaffarabad -- A camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist organisation, this was being used as a staging area.

This camp was used to train terrorists in weapons, explosives and jungle cum survival techniques for carrying out terrorist activities across LoC in Kashmir region.

(3) Gulpur Camp, Kotli located 30 km from the LoC, it was the base for LeT terrorists operating in Rajouri-Poonch.

Involved in attacks in Poonch on April 20, 2023, and attack on innocent pilgrims travelling in a bus on June 9, 2024 were conducted by terrorists trained in Gulpur. Inputs confirm that Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, the 26/11 mastermind, frequently visited this camp for indoctrination and motivational speeches (4) Abbas Camp, Kotli - Located about 13 km from LoC opposite Rajauri, it was known as the nerve centre for training of suicide bombers of LeT. This camp had key terrorist training infrastructure for about 50 terrorists.

(5) Barnala Camp, Bhimber Located 9 km from LoC opposite Rajauri-Poonch Sector was used for providing training to terrorists in weapon handling, IED making and jungle survival techniques.

In Pakistan: (6) Sarjal Camp, Sialkot - Located about six km from the International Border opposite Samba-Kathua. The terrorists who killed four personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police in March 2025 were trained and launched from this camp.

(7) Mehmoona Joya Camp, Sialkot located around 12 Km from International Boundary, near Sialkot, this was a key training facility of Hizbul Mujahideen.

The camp was being used as the control centre in revival of terrorism in Kathua and Jammu region. Major terrorist attacks including attack on Pathankot Air Force Base was planned and directed from this camp.

(8) Markaz Taiba, Muridke - Located around 25 km from International Boundary, it was the headquarters of LeT led by Hafiz Syed. Terrorists trained here have also been associated with many attacks including Mumbai strikes in 2008.

Azmal Kasab, the Pakistani terrorist captured alive after the Mumbai attacks had confessed of having received training in Muridke. According to inputs, it was revealed that David Coleman Headley had also received training at this camp.

(9) Markaz Subhan, Bahawalpur Located around 100 km from International Boundary, was the headquarters of JeM. This camp was used for recruitment, training and indoctrinating JeM terrorists. The facility was frequently visited by the terrorist commanders including Masood Azhar who issued directions to their cadre from this camp. PTI MPB ZMN