Indian armed forces giving befitting reply to terror attack unlike earlier: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, May 16 (PTI) Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that earlier, whenever there were terror attacks, the response was limited to merely expressing sympathies and placing wreaths. But today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian forces are giving befitting replies.

Addressing a press conference, the Union Minister of Coal said 'Operation Sindoor' was meticulously planned and executed, and the targets in Pakistan were precisely hit without affecting neighbouring areas.

He also claimed that India has been successful in establishing Pakistan as a "terrorist country." Reddy said a Tiranga rally, aimed at expressing gratitude to the armed forces for the successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor', will be held here on Saturday.

"Earlier, we used to confine ourselves to just lighting candles and expressing sympathy after terror attacks. But today, under Modi’s leadership, our armed forces have created a new chapter. It is due to their gallant acts that we hold our heads high,” he said, citing earlier surgical strikes.

Describing the Pahalgam terror attack as “the first of its kind,” Kishan Reddy said the Central government responded swiftly, with PM Modi issuing a stern warning that those responsible would not be spared, and Home Minister Amit Shah rushing to the spot.

He said that for decades, India suffered due to Pakistan’s terror activities, with thousands of lives lost and development hindered.

India not only neutralised terror locations in Pakistan but also took several tough decisions against the neighbouring country and two other nations that support it, Reddy stated.

According to him, Pakistan indulged in "false propaganda" claiming it had attacked Indian airbases, but these claims were proven false.