Indian Armed Forces media briefing now at 10.30 am; here's what to expect

New Delhi: The Indian Armed Forces have announced a 30-minute delay in their highly anticipated media briefing on Operation Sindoor, moving the original start time from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM.

The slight delay added a layer of suspense as the nation awaits critical details on the precision strikes carried out in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) earlier today.

Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that claimed 26 civilian lives, targeted nine terror camps across the border.

The strikes included hits on known terror strongholds like Bahawalpur, a Jaish-e-Mohammad base, and Muridke, a Lashkar-e-Taiba hub, along with camps in Kotli and Muzaffarabad.

The Ministry of Defence has emphasised that the operation was "focused, measured, and non-escalatory," explicitly avoiding Pakistani military facilities to limit the potential for broader conflict.

Given the operation’s sensitive nature and its significant international ramifications, the delay may also be linked to ongoing diplomatic communications with global allies, including the United States.

What to expect from the 10:30 AM press conference

The briefing is expected to provide a comprehensive overview of the operation, with military officials likely to address several key points.

Senior officers are expected to present a detailed account of the strikes, potentially including satellite imagery or drone footage to substantiate claims of precise targeting and to counter anticipated Pakistani denials.

While Pakistan has claimed that eight people were killed in the strikes, Indian officials have not yet confirmed any figures. The briefing may clarify the extent of damage to terrorist infrastructure and the number of terrorists neutralised.

With Pakistan labeling the strikes as an "act of war" and temporarily closing airports in Lahore and Sialkot, the briefing is also likely to touch on the broader geopolitical fallout. This may include updates on India’s diplomatic outreach, such as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s discussions with US officials.

Given recent ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), including artillery shelling that killed three civilians overnight, the briefing is expected to outline India’s enhanced border security measures and the activation of air defense units.

The media briefing is also expected to counter potential misinformation, as social media users have already called for the Armed Forces to preemptively address narratives from Pakistan.

"Don't let the western media and other media channels distort the story," one X user pleaded, reflecting the public’s heightened sensitivity to global narratives around the operation.

With the nation standing firmly behind its Armed Forces, the press conference is expected to share a tactical update and a reaffirmation of India’s resolve to combat cross-border terrorism.