Indian armed forces to take part in multilateral exercise 'Bright Star' from Aug 28-Sep 10

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) More than 700 personnel of the Indian armed forces are set to take part in a multilateral exercise from August 28 to September 10, which will encompass a "comprehensive spectrum of military activities", officials said on Wednesday.

Participation of the Indian armed forces in exercise 'Bright Star' underscores India's commitment to regional peace, stability, and security while enhancing jointness, interoperability and cooperation with friendly foreign countries.

The multilateral exercise has been hosted by Egypt in conjunction with the US since 1980, and is among the largest tri-services multilateral exercises in the region, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The exercise is held biennially, with the last edition having taken place in 2023, which witnessed the participation of a host of nations, including India, along with their troops.

It will include live firing by the three services showcasing the operational capabilities of the Indian Army, the Navy and the Air Force, according to the defence ministry.

More than 700 personnel from the armed forces and the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) are set to participate in the exercise, The upcoming edition will feature a comprehensive spectrum of military activities, including command post exercises to enhance joint planning, decision-making and operational coordination; short training exercises by all three services focusing on varied aspects of modern warfare, it said.

Subject matter expert interactions on multiple domains of contemporary military operations will also be held.