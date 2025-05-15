Indian Army and NDRF join forces for pioneering disaster relief exercise ‘Ex-Raahat’

Kohima, May 15 (PTI) The Indian Army Engineers under Spear Corps and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted a three-day joint drill to strengthen disaster preparedness ahead of the monsoon season, officials said.

Titled 'Exercise Raahat', the drill concluded at Rangapahar Military Station in Dimapur, Nagaland, on Thursday, a Defence press release stated.

The first two days focused on strategic planning and scenario-based discussions, a Defence spokesperson said, adding that experts from both agencies dissected real-world case studies, engaged in dynamic group discussions, and explored innovative response strategies.

The final day featured a lecture-cum-demonstration, where Army Sappers and NDRF personnel displayed state-of-the-art disaster relief equipment and simulated rescue and medical operations, the official said.

Flood relief columns from various Spear Corps units also participated, highlighting inter-agency synergy and readiness, he added.

Addressing the gathering, GOC Spear Corps Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar commended the professionalism and collaboration on display.

He emphasised the growing role of technology and joint training in shaping effective disaster response capabilities.

"Exercises like Raahat are vital in building a seamless response mechanism. The skills honed here will directly contribute to saving lives and protecting communities in times of crisis," Lt Gen Pendharkar said. PTI NBS NBS MNB