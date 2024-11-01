Indian Army begins patrolling in eastern Ladakh's Demchok: Sources

New Delhi: The Indian Army began patrolling at Demchok on Friday, days after Indian and Chinese troops completed disengagement at the two friction points in eastern Ladakh, Army sources said.

Patrolling at Depsang is expected to resume shortly, they said.

Indian and Chinese troops have completed disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh and patrolling is set to commence soon at these points, Army sources had said on Wednesday.

Indian and Chinese troops exchanged sweets at several border points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the occasion of Diwali on Thursday.

The traditional practice was observed a day after both the countries completed troop disengagement at the two friction points, bringing a fresh thaw in Sino-Indian ties.

Patrolling has begun at Demchok, an Army source said.

Sources had earlier said that the areas and patrolling status were expected to be moved back to pre-April 2020 level.