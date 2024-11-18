Indian Army celebrates Kepang La Day to honour 1962 war heroes

Itanagar, Nov 18 (PTI) The Spear Corps of Indian Army celebrated the Kepang La Day at Gelling in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district to pay tribute to the bravehearts who made supreme sacrifice during the 1962 Indo-China War.

The day was celebrated on Sunday to also remember the resilient saga of villagers who stood strong to support the Indian Army during the war, a defence communique said here on Monday.

A ceremony was held at the Kepang La Chorten, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony and Guard of Honour to pay tribute to the martyrs. Prayers were also offered at the historic Gelling Monastery, symbolising the sacred bond between the Army and villagers.

The Army also paid gratitude to the villagers who supported the Army during the war by recognizing and expressing their acknowledgement of their ancestor's courage and unity.

The event was attended by additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Tuting, school children, and residents to witness the saga and valour of Siang Valley's enduring legacy of bravery, unity and cultural heritage, the communique said.

Kepang La Pass in Siang valley is an inseparable part of India's heritage, symbolising the sacrifices made by soldiers and villagers. The Day is being observed to honour those heroes, whose steadfast legacy at the borders is a reminder of the valour and unity at the heart of national identity.

Kepang La is a significant mountain pass on the Indo-Tibetan border along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which holds a special place in the hearts of the Indian people from Arunachal Pradesh.

This strategic location is situated near the course of the Yarlung Tsangpo, known as Brahmaputra River in Assam and Siang in Arunachal Pradesh, which has witnessed numerous heroic sacrifices by Indian soldiers who have guarded the nation's borders.

The bravery of the Siang Valley people and soldiers was put to the ultimate test during the 1962 India-China war. When villagers from Gelling noticed Chinese PLA footprints near the Nyugong Ri stream, Indian forces quickly responded, engaging the enemy in a fierce skirmish.

For eight hours, Indian soldiers defended their positions with remarkable valour, sacrificing their lives to protect the valley.

Among the fallen heroes were 2 Madras Regiment's subedar Sheikh Subani, havildar B Ramalinga G, sepoys Murri Raja, Appa Rao and Ellias. PTI UPL UPL RG