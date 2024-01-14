Indian Army conducts firepower demonstration 'Exercise Topchi' at Devlali

Nashik, Jan 14 (PTI) The Indian Army’s ‘Exercise Topchi’, the annual firepower demonstration and training exercise, was conducted by the School of Artillery at Devlali here on Sunday.

The mega event was conducted under the stewardship of Lt Gen S Harimohan Iyer, AVSM, Commandant School of Artillery and Sr Col Commandant Regiment of Artillery.

Exercise Topchi showcased the integrated use of firepower and surveillance assets, including guns, mortars, rockets, drones, and aviation assets.

As part of Atmanirbhar Bharat, indigenously manufactured artillery equipment such as K-9 Vajra, SP gun system, Dhanush, 105 mm Indian field gun (IFG)/ light field gun (LFG) systems and Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers were showcased in the event.

The exercise exhibited the indomitable will of the gunners, proficiency, and preparedness of the regiment of artillery.

Student officers of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Defence Services Technical Staff Course, Pune, Nepal Army Command & Staff College, serving officers of the Indian Army and civil administration witnessed the event. PTI COR ARU