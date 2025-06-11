Indian Army contingent to take part in multinational military exercise 'Khaan Quest'

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) An Indian Army contingent is set to take part in a multinational joint military exercise in Mongolia from June 14-28, officials said on Tuesday.

"#IndianArmy contingent will participate in 22nd edition of Multinational Joint Military Exercise #KhaanQuest 2025, being conducted in #Mongolia from 14 to 28 June 2025," the Indian Army said in a post on X.

This exercise aims to strengthen interoperability among the armed forces of the participating nations, fostering collaboration and synergy during the conduct of peacekeeping operations in a multinational environment, it said. PTI KND ARI