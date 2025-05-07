Indian army demonstrated strength with 'Operation Sindoor': Puducherry Lt Guv

Puducherry, May 7 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan on Wednesday said the Indian Army has demonstrated its strength and capability to the world by successfully launching attacks on terrorists and terror infrastructure through 'Operation Sindoor' in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In a release, Kailashnathan stated that the "fitting retaliation by the country’s army against terrorists backed by Pakistan, who recently carried out a brutal attack on tourists in Pahalgam, has earned global appreciation." Kailashnathan praised the Army and also extended compliments to Prime Minister Modi.

He added that the territorial government would always stand by the union government in all its measures to protect the nation and dismantle terrorist machinations.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy said the successful retaliation by the army is a fitting reply and effective response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack.

The 'Operation Sindoor' striking the terror hubs is a successful accomplishment, Rangasamy said in a release, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian army.

Rangasamy said the territorial administration would always stand by the Centre to ensure the protection of India and to eradicate terrorism.

Senior Congressman V Narayanasamy said in a statement that everyone should appreciate the bold and courageous steps taken by the Indian Army to dismantle terror infrastructure and deliver a strong message against the evil designs of terrorists.

He also praised Prime Minister Modi for his consistent efforts to eliminate terrorism.

Meanwhile, the Puducherry State Disaster Management Authority conducted mock drills as a preparedness measure in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

The mock drill, which began at 4 pm and lasted for nearly an hour, showcased the emergency preparedness and response capabilities of various agencies.

District Collector A Kulothungan, along with officials from the Disaster Management Authority and other agencies, was present.