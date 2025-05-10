​​​​Indian Army destroys Pakistani posts and terrorist launch pads

New Delhi: In a decisive military operation, the Indian Army has successfully neutralised several Pakistani military posts and terrorist launch pads along the Line of Control (LoC) near Jammu, according to defence sources.

The operation targeted installations used for launching tube-launched drones and other munitions.

The footage, released by defence sources, captures the precise destruction of these strategic targets.

The operation comes in the wake of heightened tensions, exacerbated by continuous ceasefire violations.

Defence sources confirmed that the Indian Army employed advanced weaponry, including anti-tank guided missiles, to dismantle the Pakistani installations.

The use of tube-launched drones by Pakistan, a tactic increasingly recognised in modern warfare, was specifically addressed, reflecting the evolving nature of military engagements along the border.

The Indian government has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and protecting its citizens from cross-border threats.