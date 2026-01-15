Indian Army earned global respect through its professionalism: Rajnath

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Ever vigilant on India's borders and steadfast in times of crises, the Indian Army has earned "global respect" through its professionalism, discipline and humanitarian service, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

In a post on X, he extended greetings to the Army personnel and their families on the occasion of the 78th Army Day.

"Greetings to our brave Indian Army personnel and their families on the proud occasion of Army Day. The nation salutes their indomitable courage, supreme sacrifice and unwavering commitment to safeguarding India’s sovereignty and integrity," he said.

The defence minister said, "Ever vigilant on our borders and steadfast in times of crises, the Indian Army has earned global respect through its professionalism, discipline and humanitarian service." He added that the government remains "fully committed" to building a modern, 'Atmanirbhar' and a future-ready army.

"A grateful nation stands united in pride and respect for its soldiers," Singh said.

Later in the day, he attended an event hosted as part of the 78th Army Day celebrations, which was held in Jaipur, Rajasthan.