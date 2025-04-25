Indian Army effectively responds to unprovoked firing by Pak along LoC

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The Indian Army has effectively responded to unprovoked firing by Pakistani military at some places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir amid sharp escalation of tension between the two neighbours following the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack.

Military sources said the Pakistan military resorted to the firing on Thursday, adding there were no reports of any casualties.

There is no official word from the Indian Army on the Pakistani firing and the Indian response.

"There were incidents of small arm firing at some places on Line of Control initiated by Pakistan," said a source.

"The firing was effectively responded to," the source added.

As tensions between India and Pakistan rose, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation in Srinagar with senior Army commanders.

Pakistan military has been put on high alert following India's assertion that it will hunt down the terrorists involved in Tuesday's Pahalgam strike that killed 26 people.

In view of the cross border linkages to the Pahalgam terror attack, India on Wednesday announced a raft of punitive measures including the suspension of the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty, closing of the Attari land-border crossing and expulsion of Pakistani military attaches.

New Delhi also asked all Pakistanis who entered the country via the Attari land border to leave by May 1.

In its response, Pakistan on Thursday announced shutting its airspace to all Indian airlines and suspended trade with New Delhi including through third countries.

Pakistan also rejected India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any measures to stop the flow of water belonging to Pakistan under the pact will be seen as an "act of war".

Amid nationwide outrage over the terror strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the killers of Pahalgam will be pursued "to the ends of the earth" as he promised to "identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers".

In an address at a rally in Bihar's Madhubani, Modi vowed to punish terrorists behind the strike and said India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism.

"Friends, today from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers," he said.

"We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished," he added.

"Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders who have stood with us in these times," he said. PTI MPB ZMN