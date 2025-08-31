Indian Army exercise in Arunachal to assess combat readiness in harsh climatic conditions

Itanagar, Aug 31 (PTI) The Indian Army conducted an exercise in Arunachal Pradesh's Kameng region to assess its combat readiness in high-altitude and harsh climatic conditions, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

The exercise, which concluded on Saturday, reaffirmed the Army's commitment to embracing emerging technologies, such as unmanned systems and precision weaponry, and multi-domain operational concepts, Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

The 'Yudh Kaushal 3.0' exercise displayed a remarkable synergy of advanced technology, operational innovation, and professional excellence by the troops, he said.

The exercise underscored the Army's ability to operate in multi-domain environments, with demonstrations of drone surveillance, real-time target acquisition, precision strikes, air-littoral dominance, and synchronised battlefield manoeuvres, he added.

A key highlight of the exercise was the operational debut of the newly-raised ASHNI platoons, which showcased how next-generation technology, seamlessly fused with battle-hardened tactics, can deliver a decisive edge in future conflicts, Lt Col Rawat said.

One of the distinctive aspects of the exercise was the active integration of the Indian civil defence industry, he said.

The collaboration demonstrated how indigenous defence innovation is rapidly translating into battlefield advantage, strengthening national security and enhancing self-reliance, he said.

