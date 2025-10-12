Indian Army felicitates veterans at rally in Guwahati; Assam governor attends

Guwahati, Oct 12 (PTI) The Indian Army on Sunday felicitated retired personnel of the force for their service and sacrifice during a veterans’ rally held at Narangi Military Station here.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who attended the Veterans Swabhiman Rally 2025, reaffirmed the nation's gratitude towards its veterans for their enduring contributions to the country's security and integrity.

He also lauded the courage, dedication and patriotism of soldiers.

The event was attended by senior serving armed forces officers, government representatives and a over 2,500 veterans from Assam and neighbouring states.

As part of the rally, special financial aid was extended to 'Veer Naris' and needy veterans as a gesture of respect and support.

Welfare assistance in the form of motorised wheelchairs, mobility scooters and mechanical medical beds were distributed to physically challenged veterans.