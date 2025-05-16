Indian Army fulfilled every mission, but BJP deprived youth of full military service: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, May 16 (PTI) SP president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday launched a sharp attack on the ruling BJP, alleging that while the Indian Army has always achieved its objectives during war, the BJP government has denied the youth full military service through the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

Addressing party workers and leaders from various districts at the party's headquarters, Yadav said, "The BJP does not speak the truth. The people have now seen through its lies. It is this web of lies that will ultimately remove the BJP from power." "...the BJP government introduced the Agnipath scheme, which has deprived young people of full military service. We all oppose the Agnipath scheme. It should be scrapped," Yadav said, according to the party's official statement. He also accused the BJP government of rampant dishonesty, corruption and exploitation.

"Corruption exists at every level in this government. The BJP is essentially a land mafia party. In various districts (of UP), BJP members are encroaching on government land," the former state chief minister alleged.

Highlighting economic concerns, Yadav said that the dream of building a one-trillion-dollar economy could only be realised by empowering small traders and shopkeepers.

He dismissed investment summits organised by the state government, stating that "these events pressure industrialists into making promises, but no real investments are seen on the ground." "And when a few do come, BJP agents and officials demand advance commissions, driving them away," he alleged.

Yadav further claimed that tenders were being cancelled after the transfer of select officials, saying, "If every new officer brings fresh tenders, then no project will ever be completed." PTI KIS AMJ AMJ AMJ