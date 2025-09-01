Indian Army hands over 6 indigenous target practice drones to Nepal Army

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Indian Army on Monday said it has handed over six indigenous target practice drones and ground support equipment to its Nepalese counterpart at a special ceremony conducted at an integrated check post.

The Army said this in a post on X and tagged it "India-Nepal Friendship, Brotherhood Beyond Borders".

"Indian Army handed over six indigenous target practice drones along with ground support equipment to Nepali Army at a special ceremony conducted at integrated check post, Sonauli," it posted.

The Army said it remains committed towards supporting the capability enhancement of the Nepal Army and fostering deeper bilateral defence cooperation. PTI KND SKY SKY