Indian Army honours Kargil war hero's family under 'Ghar-Ghar Shaurya Samman'

Chandigarh, Jun 15 (PTI) The Indian Army on Sunday paid tribute to the martyrdom of Lance Naik Krishna Kumar, a brave soldier of the 17th Jat Regiment, who laid down his life during the Kargil war.

Under the 'Ghar-Ghar Shaurya Samman' initiative, the army presented his family with a certificate of honour and memento at their residence in Tarkanwali village in Haryana's Sirsa district.

A team of army representatives, comprising Havildar Kamlesh Bishroi and soldier Sunil, visited the martyr's family, including his wife Santosh Devi, sons Manoj and Mukesh, and brother Baljeet, an official statement said.

During the visit, the family was informed about the Indian Army's initiative in view of the upcoming 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations to be observed on July 26, 2025.

Lance Naik Krishna Kumar made the ultimate sacrifice on May 30, 1999, at the age of 20 while fighting the enemy forces in Kargil. His bravery and selflessness will always be remembered and the nation remains indebted to him, the statement said.

As part of the 'Ghar-Ghar Shaurya Samman' scheme, the army is honouring the families of martyrs by presenting them with certificates of honour and mementos at their homes.

This initiative aims to establish communication with the families, understand their problems and work towards resolving them.

The Indian Army's gesture highlights its commitment to honoring the sacrifices of its brave soldiers and supporting their families, the statement said.

Earlier on July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle at the icy heights of Kargil, including super-high-altitude locations such as Tololing and Tiger Hill.

Kargil was then part of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, which in 2020 was bifurcated into the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Known for its jagged peaks and challenging terrains, Kargil now falls in the Union Territory of Ladakh. PTI SUN AS AS