Indian Army hosts briefing for defence attaches of foreign countries

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The Indian Army on Thursday said it has hosted an annual briefing here for defence attaches of foreign countries posted in India to discuss contemporary issues affecting global peace and security, and New Delhi's perspective on those.

The interaction was held at the Manekshaw Centre at Delhi Cantonment on Wednesday, the Army said in a post on X.

"The event brought together 67 Defence Attachés from 53 different countries to discuss contemporary issues affecting global peace and security and India's perspective on the same," it said.

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi also interacted with the participating defence attaches, "engaging in insightful discussions on India's approach to emerging regional and global challenges, security perspectives and the Indian Army's strategic priorities".

The Indian Army shared photos of the interaction on X.

"The event gave an insight to the Foreign Service Attachés on #Atmanirbharta in defence and India's indigenous defence production," it added.

The interaction fostered greater understanding and collaboration in promoting global peace and stability, the Army said. PTI KND RC