Indian Army launches digital platform to enable commanders make informed decisions

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Army on Thursday said it has launched a digital platform which will compress logistics cycle and provide near real-time asset visibility across the entire logistic ecosystem, equipping commanders with "integrated dashboards" and "exception alerts" to make informed decisions.

The Army shared the update in a post on X.

"Indian Army has launched Depot Integration Management Edition (DIME), a pan-Army digital platform that delivers real-time visibility of logistic items from units to Army Headquarters, transforming Army logistics," it said.

Developed jointly by the Indian Army and Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N), DIME operationalises standardised digital workflows across all depots and units, while equipping commanders with integrated dashboards, exception alerts and predictive stock analytics for proactive logistics, the Army said.

"The platform, through an automated process, will reduce 70 per cent of paperwork, compress logistics cycle by a third and provide near real-time asset visibility across the entire logistic ecosystem, enabling commanders to make informed decisions," the post said.