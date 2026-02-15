Indian Army organises ex-servicemen rally in Punjab, Rajasthan

Chandigarh, Feb 15 (PTI) The Amogh Division of the Indian Army organised an ex-servicemen rally and medical camp at Abohar Military Station on Sunday.

The event was organised for the three districts of Punjab -- Fazilka, Sri Muktsar Sahib, and Faridkot and two districts of Rajasthan -- Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh, an official statement said.

Organised under Sapta Shakti Command, the programme witnessed participation of more than 3,000 veterans from the region, the statement said.

While addressing the veterans, Army Commander, Sapta Shakti Command, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh reaffirmed the command's commitment to ensuring regular communication, interaction, empowerment, felicitation and comprehensive care of the veterans, 'Veer Naris' (war widows) and 'Veer Matas', the statement said.

The event commenced with a cultural programme featuring performances by students of Army Public School, Abohar and a military pipe band celebrating the spirit of soldiering and the pivotal role of veterans in nation-building.

A medical camp provided comprehensive health check-ups and specialist consultancy to the attendees.

Various record offices, banks, police, MSMEs and government welfare agencies had established help desks and stalls to assist ex-servicemen in grievances redressal, documentation updates, pension-related queries and employment opportunities.

The rally culminated with a felicitation ceremony wherein Veer Naris, Veer Matas and war-wounded veterans were honoured with tokens of appreciation for their distinguished service and sacrifice to the nation.

Additionally, mobility aids and essential equipment were presented to several disabled ex-servicemen, the statement said.

The Sapta Shakti Command remains steadfast in its commitment to the welfare and well-being of veterans and their families.

The event also re-emphasised that veteran welfare is a shared national obligation requiring integrated efforts from the Army, civil administration and society at large, it said. PTI SUN SHS