Indian Army organises 'Ziro Honour Run' to pay tributes to 1962 war heroes

Itanagar, Oct 19 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) K T Parnaik on Saturday flagged off the 'Ziro Honour Run', which was organised by the Army to pay tributes to the heroes of the 1962 India-China war.

Kick-starting the run from Central Dree Ground in Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, Parnaik said that the run symbolised unity, endurance and the patriotic spirit, an official statement said.

Paying tributes to 1962 war heroes, he remembered Rifleman Neelam Tebi, who died in the conflict.

Encouraging Arunachal Pradesh's youth to dream beyond boundaries, Parnaik said India will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and would aspire for the 2036 Olympics.

He urged the young athletes to aim for global excellence and become torchbearers of the tricolour.

Parnaik called for collective resolve against social evils such as alcoholism and drug abuse, advocating for discipline, education, and healthy living.

He emphasised that sports are vital for nation-building, and teach resilience, humility, and courage.

The governor interacted with the team that participated in the recently concluded Shauya Motorcycle Rally.

He lauded initiatives such as the Shaurya Motorcycle Rally that strengthen civil-military harmony.

Later, the governor presented medals and cheques to the winners of the 21-km, 10-km and 5-km runs.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of over 800 runners including Army, Air Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel, NCC cadets, students, and civilians from across the state and other parts of the country. Nearly 100 female runners participated in the run across categories, the statement said.

Tekeshwar Kurmi won the 21-km competition for men (under 30) while Samir Kolye won the men (50 years and above) competition. Makakmayum won the women's (under 30 years) competition.

In the 10-km competition for men (in the 30-35 years category), Tailyan Hari emerged as the winner while Renu Loyi won the women's competition (30-35 years category). Tapuk Weshi won the 5-km (children) category.

The Army conducted Shaurya Motorcycle Rally and the Ziro Honour Run as a precursor to the National Solidarity Day on October 20 to honour the armed forces and the spirit of national unity demonstrated during the 1962 war, it said.

The run not only celebrated the valour and sacrifice of India's soldiers but also fostered civil-military harmony, patriotism, and tourism promotion in the scenic Ziro Valley, the statement added.