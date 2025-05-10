Indian Army reports calm along LoC, drones retreat in Srinagar

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Saturday said that firing stopped along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir after Pakistan violated ceasefire and resorted to shelling hours after a bilateral agreement.

This development comes as a relief amidst heightened tensions in the region, following earlier incidents of blasts in Srinagar and sightings of drones along the border.

According to a statement from the Indian Army, the situation along the LoC has stabilised, with no blasts occurring in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Drones were spotted but have largely retreated," the statement read, indicating a possible shift in tactical operations by both sides.

Earlier, government sources said that Pakistan has violated the bilateral understanding reached this afternoon to immediately stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea.

This came hours after India announced the understanding following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes that brought the two countries teetering on the edge of full scale war.

The sources said firing from the Pakistani side was reported in Akhnoor sector in Jammu and Kashmir. Drones were also seen in the Pir Panjal area.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the directors general of military operations of India and Pakistan agreed on the understanding during a call this afternoon.

"The Director General of Military Operations of Pakistan called the Director General of Military Operations of India at 1535 hours IST earlier today," Misri told the media at around 6 pm.

"It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time today," he said.