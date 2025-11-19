Indian Army secures intellectual property rights for new coat combat (digital print)

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Indian Army has secured the intellectual property rights for a new coat combat (digital print) -- a three-layered garment that integrates combat functionality with comfort and protection, according to officials.

The 'New Coat Combat' has been designed and developed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Delhi, as a consultancy project under the aegis of the Army Design Bureau, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

Following the unveiling of the new combat uniform (digital print), the Army introduced the new coat combat (digital print) in January 2025, marking another milestone in its ongoing journey towards modernisation, indigenisation, and enhanced soldier comfort, it said in a statement.

The three-layered garment incorporates advanced technical textiles and features an ergonomic design tailored to improve comfort, mobility, and operational efficiency in diverse climatic and tactical conditions, the officials said.

"The Indian Army has successfully registered the design of the new coat combat (digital print) with the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks, Kolkata, under Design Application No. 449667-001, dated February 27, 2025 and published in the Official Journal of the Patent Office on October 7, 2025," it said.

With this registration, the exclusive intellectual property rights (IPR) for both the design and camouflage pattern "rest solely" with the Indian Army, the ministry said.

The registration establishes the Army's sole ownership and legal protection against unauthorised manufacturing, reproduction, or commercial use by any non-authorised entity, it added.

"Any infringement of these rights will attract legal consequences, including injunctions and claims for damages, as per the provisions of the Designs Act, 2000 and Designs Rules, 2001 and Patents Act, 1970," the statement said.

The new coat combat ensemble includes an outer layer, an inner jacket and a thermal layer.

The outer layer consists of digitally printed camouflage coat designed for operational durability and concealment in varied terrains.

The inner jacket is an insulated mid-layer using lightweight, breathable material, providing warmth without restricting movement; while the thermal layer is a base layer ensuring optimal thermal regulation and moisture control in extreme weather, it said.

"These garments together represent a leap forward in the integration of combat functionality with comfort and protection, reinforcing the Army's commitment to continuous transformation and soldier welfare," the ministry said.

This IPR registration underscores the Indian Army's increasing emphasis on innovation, design protection and self-reliance in defence clothing systems, aligning with the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and the Army's initiative of Decade of Transformation (2023-2032), it said. PTI KND MNK MNK