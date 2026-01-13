Indian Army showcases military might at Commander’s Parade in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jan 13 (PTI) The Indian Army conducted the Army Commander's Parade on Mahal Road here on Tuesday as a precursor to the main Army Day Parade to be held on January 15.

The event commenced with three Chetak helicopters showering flower petals over the gathered audience.

This was followed by a ceremonial salute where gallantry award-winning officers paid respect to the Army Commander. The 61 cavalry, the Indian Army's only horse-mounted regiment, performed synchronized drills during the march past.

The display featured heavy armour and indigenous platforms, including the T-90 Bhishma and Arjun tanks. Other combat systems on display included the upgraded BMP-II mechanized infantry combat vehicles, the Nag Missile System, and the K-9 Vajra artillery system.

The parade showcased a range of specialised equipment such as all-terrain patrol vehicles, anti-mine quick reaction platforms, and mobile anti-tank teams. Advanced weaponry, including HELINA missile system, the ZU-23 twin-barrel anti-aircraft gun, the Dhanush weapon system and Universal Rocket Launcher System, were also part of the lineup.

Engineering and communication assets were presented by a modular bridge system for combat deployment, SATCOM vehicles and drone jammers.

The event concluded with a cultural segment featuring Rajasthan's Kalbelia and Gair folk dances. The Indian Army Service Corps motorcycle team also performed a series of formations and maneuvers.