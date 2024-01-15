Indian Army signs agreement for cancer treatment of veterans in Mizoram

Aizawl, Jan 15 (PTI) The Indian Army signed an agreement with the Mizoram State Cancer Institute (MSCI) on Monday to provide cancer treatment to beneficiaries of Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme, a statement said.

The agreement will facilitate cashless and capless medical treatment to ECHS beneficiaries and their dependents at CGHS rates, it said.

This will alleviate the difficulties of beneficiaries and their dependents, who have to travel to other states, to avail treatment for cancer, it added.

Also, to assist the beneficiaries in obtaining hassle-free treatment at MSCI, the local military authority has established a help centre there. PTI CORR SOM