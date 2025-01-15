Indian Army stands as bedrock of India's security: CDS Gen Chauhan

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Modern warfare is evolving rapidly and the Indian Army will need to equip itself with new age technologies and tactics to remain ahead of the adversaries, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

In a message on the occasion of the Army Day, Gen Chauhan said "indomitable" spirit and professionalism define the force and described it as an institution that stands as the bedrock of India's security and unity.

The Chief of Defence Staff said the Indian Army's legacy is built on its credible ability to adapt to challenges, uphold sovereignty and serve the nation selflessly.

"The relentless efforts of the personnel of Indian Army in maintaining a high state of readiness, excelling in operational domains and ensuring safety and well-being of our citizens, under all circumstances are commendable," he said.

Advertisment

Highlighting the changing dynamics of warfare and the growing use of technology, Gen Chauhan said that modern warfare is evolving rapidly, driven by advancements in technology, and shifting geo-political dynamics.

Conflicts are increasingly expanding into new domains, including cyber, space and cognitive arenas, he said.

"New age technologies and concepts such as automation powered by artificial intelligence and data centric architecture, celerity centric Warfare bolstered by stealth and hypersonic technologies, and robotics driven by autonomous vehicles are transforming how future wars will be fought," he said.

Advertisment

Gen Chauhan said the Indian Army will need to adapt and equip technologically and continually upgrade its tactics and techniques to remain ahead of the adversaries.

Empowering the personnel with higher technical acumen with infusion of improved information and communications technology is the need of the hour, he added.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Army personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. "As we mark this special day, every soldier must resolve to uphold the glorious traditions of the Army, while embracing the challenges of the future with determination and pride," the Chief of Defence Staff said.

Advertisment

"May the Army continue to bring greater success and glory to our motherland and contribute indefatigably towards nation building," he said. PTI MPB ZMN