Indian Army stands as steadfast shield of nation: Kharge

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) On the occasion of Army Day, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the Indian Army stands as the steadfast shield of the nation, protecting borders, strengthening stability during internal security challenges, and extending unflinching support during natural calamities.

Army Day is observed to commemorate the occasion when General K M Cariappa, who later became Field Marshal, took charge as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.

"On Indian Army Day, we bow in reverence and gratitude to our brave soldiers, veterans, ex-servicemen and their families," Kharge said.

"The Indian Army stands as the steadfast shield of our nation, protecting our borders across the most formidable terrains, strengthening stability during internal security challenges, and extending unflinching support during natural calamities," he said.

The Congress president also said, "We remain forever indebted to your indomitable courage, exemplary professionalism, and spirit of selfless sacrifice that keeps India secure." From its official X account, the party posted that it salutes the courage, discipline, and supreme sacrifice of the brave soldiers in the line of duty.

"The Indian Army stands as the strongest shield of our nation. We remain deeply grateful for their unwavering service and commitment to India. Jai Hind," it said.