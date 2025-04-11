Indian Army stands by its commitment to free J-K of terrorism: Northern Army Commander

Jammu, April 11 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar on Friday complimented the troops for their swift action in neutralising a terrorist in Kishtwar, and reiterated the army's commitment to keeping the region free of terror.

One terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday, while a combing operation is underway in Udhampur district, army officials said.

"Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander, Northern Command, commends the White Knight Corps for their swift action and precise execution in neutralising one terrorist in the ongoing operation in Kishtwar," the Northern Command said in a post on X.

"The Indian Army stands by its commitment to keep Jammu and Kashmir terror-free," Lt Gen Kumar said.

According to the White Knight Corps, the encounter occurred during a search-and-destroy operation jointly launched by the army and police in the Chatru forest area of Kishtwar district.

During the operation, the security forces made contact with the terrorists.

"The terrorists were effectively engaged, leading to a gunfight. One terrorist has been neutralised so far," the White Knight Corps, or 16 Corps, posted on X.

Search operations are also underway in the Jopher-Marta forest area in Udhampur district, officials said.

Equipped with sniffer dogs and aerial surveillance, multiple security teams are combing the entire forest area to track down three terrorists believed to be hiding there.

Police and security forces have been monitoring terrorist movements in these hilly areas for the past 19 days, during which five encounters have taken place -- three in Kathua, one in Udhampur, and one in Kishtwar district.

Two terrorists and four policemen were killed, while three cops including a DSP were injured, in an encounter on March 27.

Security has been beefed up along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, with increased frisking of people and vehicle checks, officials said. PTI AB ARI