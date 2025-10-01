Indian Army to host conclave of countries contributing troops for UN missions

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The Indian Army will host a three-day conclave this month of top military officials from the countries contributing troops for UN peace-keeping missions.

The UN Troop Contributing Countries' (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave in New Delhi from October 14 to 16 will bring together senior military leadership of over 30 nations, the Army said.

The conclave will provide a unique platform for UN troops contributing countries to foster dialogue, cooperation and mutual understanding, a senior Army official said.

The conclave is expected to pave the way for deeper collaboration, collective preparedness and stronger partnerships in addressing contemporary peacekeeping challenges, Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor, said.

"As one of the largest and most consistent contributors to UN missions, India is convening this conclave to provide a high-level forum for sharing best practices, fostering common understanding and creating a collaborative approach to chart out the future trajectory of peacekeeping," he said.

The event underscores India's enduring commitment to global stability and reflects its ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), the official said.

The conclave aims to reinforce collective commitment to global peace and security, said another official.

The focus of the deliberations will be to strengthen peacekeeping cooperation through enhanced dialogue, interoperability and exchange of best practices.

The conclave will demonstrate India as a collaborative and a trusted partner to build capacities and capabilities towards shared responsibility for maintaining international peace, the official said.

Chiefs and representatives from Algeria, Armenia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Burundi, Cambodia, Cote D'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Fiji, France, Ghana, Indonesia and Italy are expected to attend the conclave.

Senior military officials from Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uganda, Uruguay, Vietnam, Rwanda and Senegal are also likely to attend it. PTI MPB ARI