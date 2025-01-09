Indian Army to host 'Know Your Army Mela' in Bengaluru on Jan 11

Bengaluru, Jan 9 (PTI) The Indian Army will organise a "Know Your Army Mela" on January 11 at the Manekshaw Parade Ground on Cubbon Road here.

The Army is inviting Bengalureans to join them for a day of adventure, cultural activities, and equipment displays, according to a statement from the Defence Public Relations Office.

The Mela will take place from 8 am to 4 pm.

"Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will be the chief guest of the event, which will be open to all with free entry. The event offers a platform to interact with and understand the lives of soldiers who protect our borders," the statement read.

The public will have an opportunity to view Army equipment up close.

The event will feature para-motor gliding, tank displays, a daredevil motorcycle show, drone demonstrations, combat bridge-laying, the experience of driving Army vehicles through simulators, and cultural programmes by Army soldiers.

There will also be performances by Army dogs and horses.

Informative and interactive stalls, including Medical Assistance, Recruitment Opportunities, Army Placement Cell, Veterans' Help Desk, and food stalls, will also be organised. PTI GMS SSK GMS ROH