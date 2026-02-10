Indian Army's preparedness ensured Galwan clash did not escalate into war: Brig Shekhawat

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 10 (PTI) The Indian Army's strong preparedness ensured that the Galwan clash of 2020 did not escalate into a full-scale war with China, according to Brigadier Saurabh Singh Shekhawat, the then commander of the sector.

He made the remarks at a lecture held at the Lok Bhavan here on Monday, a statement issued by the Governor's office said.

"Brigadier Saurabh Singh Shekhawat has stated that the reason the Galwan clash of 15 June 2020 between the Indian Army and the Chinese Army did not escalate into a full-scale war was (due to) the Indian Army’s strong preparedness, which earned the respect of the adversary," the release quoted him as saying.

Shekhawat, a recipient of the Kirti Chakra, Shaurya Chakra, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal for acts of gallantry in counter-terrorism operations, mountaineering and distinguished service, contended that the enemy only understands the "language of strength and power".

He said that once this strength was demonstrated, tensions subsided, according to the Lok Bhavan statement, issued on Tuesday.

The Galwan clash was a confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops without a single bullet being fired. Soldiers fought using stones and iron rods.

Shekhawat, in his speech, said that skulls were smashed, and there were situations where soldiers were pushed into icy, snow-covered rivers and drowned.

This is the true nature of "contact battle".

"Soldiers must prepare both mentally and physically for such brutality, as such direct confrontations will occur again. The battlefield is not Instagram, not Facebook, not photographs. The battlefield is extremely brutal," Brigadier Shekhawat was quoted as having said in the statement.

He further said that the situation following Galwan was extremely tense with major changes and improvements being implemented, while training continued with unwavering commitment and relentless intensity during all seasons and under all conditions.

"Armoured personnel carriers, tanks, newly inducted vehicles, horses and aircraft—every possible means—were utilised. Weapons and equipment were upgraded and strengthened all along the frontier," he said, adding that the terrain and weather there were more challenging than the enemy.

He said that initially the relationship between him and his Chinese counterpart were highly strained with "aggressive patrols, displays of force and minor clashes", but the situation calmed down after each side assessed the other's preparedness and strength.

"Alongside combat missions, he shared his experiences of summiting Mount Everest three times and the tragic loss of four fellow soldiers in an avalanche during the Nun expedition." "He described Operation RTG, a 10-month-long effort to recover the bodies of fallen soldiers from an altitude of 18,500 feet, as a testament to the Indian Army's deep sense of responsibility," the statement said.

In his speech, the Brigadier was also quoted as having said that wars are won with "boots on the ground" and not technology which can only provide assistance.