Indian Army's Regiment of Artillery kicks off bicentenary celebrations with white water rafting expedition

Dehradun, Jun 7 (PTI) The Indian Army's Regiment of Artillery has in collaboration with the Army Adventure Wing completed the first in a series of white water rafting expeditions being undertaken by it as a run-up to its bicentenary celebrations to be held in September this year, an official release said.

The first expedition in the series covering the challenging waters of rivers Mandakini, Alaknanda, Bhagirathi and Ganges concluded in Rishikesh on June 5, the release said.

The expeditions are being undertaken in all raftable rivers across the country.

The expedition unfolded across six phases along the Rishikesh-Devprayag-Srinagar-Rudraprayag axis, encompassing a distance of approximately 300 kilometers.

Led by Lieutenant Colonel B N Jha, the team for the expedition, comprised two officers, one junior commissioned officer and 21 of other ranks.

The journey commenced from Rudraprayag on May 25 and culminated at the Veer Bhadra Barrage in Rishikesh on June 5, the release said.

The expedition's primary objective was to instil a sense of motivation and inspiration among the serving personnel, encouraging them to push beyond their limits, embrace adventure and foster camaraderie.