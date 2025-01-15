Indian Army's unwavering commitment to safeguarding nation's sovereignty inspiration for all: President Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted the Indian Army personnel, veterans and their families on the Army Day and said their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and ensuring national security is an inspiration for all.

"The nation remembers with gratitude, the countless sacrifices you have made in service of the motherland," she said in a post on X.

The Army Day is observed on January 15 to commemorate the occasion when General K M Cariappa, who later became Field Marshal, took charge as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.

"On Army Day, I extend my greetings to the Indian Army personnel, veterans and their families. Your unwavering commitment to safeguarding sovereignty of the nation and ensuring national security is an inspiration for all," Murmu said.

The president said the humanitarian work done by the Army during crises and disasters is a testament to their kindness and compassion.

"May your extraordinary valour and courage continue to inspire generations to come!," she added. PTI AKV AS AS